Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 08:31 Hits: 3

Voice of the Eagle is a box of treasures. Liam Barker's film sheds some light on this unusual and remarkably gifted character, while also giving us plenty of examples of Robbie Basho's spellbinding music to satisfy us throughout.

The post Voice of the Eagle: The Enigma of Robbie Basho (Dir. Liam Barker) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/voice-of-the-eagle-the-enigma-of-robbie-basho-2/