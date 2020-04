Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 16:36 Hits: 3

Watch the video for 'Bet on Love', the title track of the new album from Pharis and Jason Romero. A stunning song that features Pharis' most personal writing and this intimacy reverberates throughout the record.

The post Watch: Pharis and Jason Romero – Bet On Love appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

