Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 3

The film's dreamlike score, by the French duo Air, sounds the way high school feels: frustrated, isolated, fearful and hopeful all at once. Under social distancing, it's not hard to relate.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Criterion Collection)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/15/834062927/air-the-virgin-suicides-score-sofia-coppola-coronavirus-quarantine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music