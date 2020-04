Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 11:57 Hits: 4

iyatraQuartet’s music is a timely reminder of that all-important link between people and their art, and Break The Dawn exists as a complex, stunningly-performed artefact that offers a little hope in dark times.

