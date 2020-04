Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

The Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Boland, and the Medicine Stone Festival held annually in Oklahoma have all filed suit against their former management, Cory McDaniels Enterprises LLC, for what they claim are irregularities in accounting and the handling of financial affairs, and to be released from their management contracts.

