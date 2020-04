Articles

FANNY LUMSDEN WANTED TO CREATE SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL THAT SHE COULD FIND SOLACE IN Fanny Lumsden’s third country-folk album, Fallow, sees her exploring new musical terrain and dealing with the loss of loved ones and the joy of bringing new life into the world. As she explains to Chris Familton, it’s an album that represents possibility …

