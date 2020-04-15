The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tom Kitching: Seasons of Change (Book CD Review)

Tom Kitching's latest album 'Seasons of Change' is accompanied by his book of the same name in which he shares his experiences of busking around England - a book that shows whatever the situation, this England is so full of life, accompanied by an album of music that is as equally full.

