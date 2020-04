Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

The New Orleans artist was on her way to getting a master's degree in child psychology when a friend inspired her to focus on music. Hear her soulful, powerful, voice in this session.

(Image credit: Kathleen Fitzgerald/Courtesy of the artist)

