Eliza Carthy Ben Seal: Through That Sound (My Secret Was Made Known)

It’s a real pleasure to welcome Eliza into our living-rooms again, and her latest batch of thought-provoking and unusually contoured songs is presented in the context of a fruitful new musical collaboration – so come to the cabaret!

