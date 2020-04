Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 11:41 Hits: 1

Brighton-based singer, sound artist, fiddle player and composer, Elle Osborne, has just announced the release of her fourth full-length album If You See a Rook on Its Own, It’s a Crow. Watch her video for album opener 'Birds of the British Isles'.

The post Video Premiere: Elle Osborne – Birds of the British Isles appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/video-premiere-elle-osborne-birds-of-the-british-isles/