Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

‘All I Ever Had’ has a slow, almost New Orleans swing and stomp to it courtesy of the piano and horns. Slick guitar licks enter the fray, gently taking the melodic lead alongside the vocal as the simple expression of love and devotion is recalled.

