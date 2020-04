Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 13:35 Hits: 3

Paul Shaffer…One Hell of a Ride Composer, actor, author, musical director, comedic talent, soul-man extraordinaire and ultimate “hipster,” Paul Shaffer, for almost 40-years has been among the most visible people […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/04/music-news/late-day-with-paul-shaffer