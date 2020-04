Articles

Rita Wilson and Naughty by Nature have collaborated on a remix of the group's hit "Hip Hop Hooray." The proceeds of the song will go to a charity that is helping musicians affected by the coronavirus.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

