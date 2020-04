Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020

If true country music is dead, then Sam Hunt's DNA is all over the crime scene. As the man who single-handedly eroded more barriers between popular music genres than anyone else in the modern era, it is he who you can point the ugly finger of blame towards for the fact that most all modern music sounds the same.

