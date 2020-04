Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 17:53 Hits: 3

Organized by Blackbird Presents who've put together a host of these tribute shows over the years, usually if you can't swing a ticket, you miss your opportunity to see so much country music star power assembled in one place. But for this particular event, footage from the tribute was compiled, and is premiering on A&E Easter Sunday.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/willie-nelson-paid-proper-tribute-in-aes-american-outlaw-review/