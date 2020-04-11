The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Lyric Video From Jeff Healey’s ‘Heal My Soul’ Deluxe Edition “Moodswing”

In advance of the May 22 release of Jeff Healey’sHeal My Soul 2CD deluxe edition, Eagle Records is releasing a new lyric video of “Moodswing.” Additionally, those who pre-order the album, which is available now, will be eligible to receive the first “instant gratification” track “Dancing With The Monsters” – out now via digital platforms.

Originally released in 2016, on what would have been Healey’s 50th birthday, Heal My Soul was a “lost” album of 12 unheard songs that the guitarist/blues-rock vocalist recorded from 1996-1998. For the very first time, Heal My Soul will be paired with its companion album Holding On — a collection of five additional studio tracks and a live performance from Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway — in this deluxe version.

Known for his unconventional way of playing guitar in a lap-steel fashion, fretting with all five fingers, Jeff Healey (who was blind since childhood due to a rare form of eye cancer) solidified a legacy as a musician’s musician. His style of blues-rock earned the Canadian artist fans worldwide, before his untimely passing in 2008. This deluxe edition of Heal My Soul is a collection of material from one of Healey’s most creative periods, for both veteran and new fans.

