Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

From Margo Price to Nathaniel Rateliff, watch five artists perform their favorite John Prine tunes from their homes (and bathtubs) in honor of one of the greatest songwriters of any generation.

(Image credit: NPR/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/11/830997403/john-prine-tribute-tiny-desk-home-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music