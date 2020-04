Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 07:40 Hits: 3

2020 is a collection of songs that serve both as a call to arms and a reminder of the beauty and decency that still exists. Fuelled by resonant songs that are both about and for the world today, this is an album of the year in more than just its title.

The post Eliza Gilkyson: 2020 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/eliza-gilkyson-2020/