Bobby Rush Quarantined at Home and Tested for COVID-19

Blues Hall of Famer, Bobby Rush, is in quarantine at his Mississippi home.

Bobby Rush, photo by Kim Welsh

A statement from Rush’ manager Jeff DeLia was issued yesterday.

Bobby Rush is recovering from being sick with a cold or virus these past couple of weeks. We decided to keep it as a private matter so we could keep his phone lines clear so he could rest. We do not have the result of the COVID-19 test, but his symptoms have been consistent with coronavirus COVID-19. Over the last two weeks he had a bad fever for four days, aches, lack of appetite, a brief mild cough, and general weakness. The cough left, fever broke about a week ago, his appetite came back about five days ago, and his strength has been coming back in recent days.

He has been quarantined at his home in Jackson, MS, including keeping a distance from his family. It has been a very challenging time for Bobby Rush and his family. He feels like he’s on the other end of it, but it is still weighing him down to some degree. He does need to continue to rest and not talk too much. We do appreciate any prayers and good intentions his fans and friends send his way. We are so grateful to all of the doctors that have evaluated and advised him throughout this. He has expressed deep gratitude to everyone for their support.

At this point, looking back at the severity of his symptoms, he feels like it’s a miracle that he is feeling much better. Let us pray together that his strength will continue to increase, sustain, and that he will be protected for years and years to come.