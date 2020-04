Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 17:48 Hits: 4

Prine told Terry Gross in 2018 that he began playing music and writing songs for fun: "I didn't expect to do this for a living," he said. Prine died of complications related to COVID-19 on April 7.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/10/831379294/fresh-air-remembers-grammy-winning-singer-songwriter-john-prine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music