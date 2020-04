Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who died April 7, took a journeyman's pride in unifying metaphor and metrical precision. Prine's eccentric music served him — and us — well for five decades.

