Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 20:19 Hits: 3

The Bronx-born González often played with his brother, Jerry, and had turns in the bands of Dizzy Gillespie and Tito Puente, among many others.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/10/832007472/bassist-andy-gonzalez-dies-at-69?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music