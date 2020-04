Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 10:20 Hits: 0

O'Reilly & Vincent, an Irish & English acoustic duo, are set to release their debut album Clearance Sale later this year. Taken from the album, watch their new video for Anna and the Apple, set on an apple farm in Australia.

The post Video Premiere: O’Reilly & Vincent – Anna and the Apple appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/video-premiere-oreilly-vincent-anna-and-the-apple/