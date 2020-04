Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 15:34 Hits: 4

Country music seems to have been hit disproportionately hard when it comes to deaths and illnesses due to COVID-19, with the passing of Joe Diffie being one of the first big losses in music entertainment early in the pandemic. But if there was any silver lining, it's that fans are purchasing, downloading, and streaming their music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/joe-diffie-sees-career-best-chart-performance-after-passing/