Category: Art/Music Hits: 3
Joe Bonamassa has released a full-length instrumental album Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell as he debuts his brand new project, The Sleep Eazys.
The album takes a slight departure from Bonamassa’s revered repertoire, with the intent of honoring Danny Gatton, one of his most influential mentors, as well as covering instrumental versions of some of his favorites from Frank Sinatra, Danny Gatton, Tony Joe White, King Curtis and more. Bonamassa shares his excitement on the project, “To be honest I have always wanted to do a record like this. But, to be even more honest I’m not sure I was ready both professionally and musically, until now. The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton. My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone.”
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/the-sleep-eazys-ft-joe-bonamassa-easy-to-buy-hard-to-sell-out-today/