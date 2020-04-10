Jorma Kaukonen to do 2nd Show Live From Fur Peace Ranch

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 16:26 Hits: 5

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, guitarist and vocalist, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and Americana, and at the forefront of popular rock-and-roll. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy recipient, he is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. Jorma Kaukonen’s repertoire goes far beyond his involvement creating psychedelic rock; he is a legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters and master instrumentalist in music today. Jorma tours the world bringing his unique styling to old blues and writing new songs with insight and imagination.

Last Saturday over 5,000 friends and fans joined in to watch the first show in the Live From Fur Peace Ranch series! Together we are a family!

Jorma will now perform the second show live from the Fur Peace Ranch spreading the message to Stay in Peace! Join us for his second stream from the Fur Peace Ranch Youtube Channel. On Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. EDT, Jorma will perform and answer questions through the chat feature on the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube channel. There will be giveaways too through the chat feature!

While the ranch is closed, the music has not stopped. The Fur Peace Ranch online store offers recordings from the many artists that have played and taught at the Fur Peace Ranch over the years. Many albums are difficult to find! Purchasing an album provides income to the artists who cannot tour during these difficult times, provides support of this independent small business, and provides hours of listening pleasure for you! Check it out!

Jorma will be teaching online classes and weekend workshops from the Fur Peace Ranch. Stay tuned to hear more! Sign uphere.