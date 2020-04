Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

In March, The Mountain Goats' leader realized the coronavirus would strip his bandmates of income for months. To help, he reached for the machine that jump-started his career.

(Image credit: Lalitree Darnielle/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/10/831191549/the-mountain-goats-john-darnielle-songs-for-pierre-chuvin-boombox?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music