Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 10:30 Hits: 1

Watch Modern Hinterland performing 'Right Here In My Heart' as a part of a BBC Introducing Live Session. It's taken from their new album 'The Longest Part of The Night'.

The post Video Premiere: Modern Hinterland – Right Here In My Heart (BBC Introducing Live Session) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/video-premiere-modern-hinterland-right-here-in-my-heart/