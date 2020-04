Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 16:55 Hits: 2

The Tyler Childers set was captured on Pickathon's legendary Woods Stage in the tall Douglas Fir forest that surrounds the festival grounds the weekend he released his latest album 'Country Squire.' Yours truly was standing stage side for the set, and can attest to its quality. Admission is free, but the concert is a MusiCares fundraiser.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/tyler-childers-full-band-concert-from-pickathon-set-to-stream/