Neil Young Shares New Video for “Shut it Down”

When Neil Young rounded up the current lineup of Crazy Horse last spring, they recorded Colorado, the first Crazy Horse album since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill. The band features founding bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina, as well as multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren on guitar. Nils played with Crazy Horse during the ’70s and rejoined in 2018.

Colorado was recorded in the Rocky Mountains and was produced by Neil Young and John Hanlon. Young has released a new version of “Shut it Down,” a track from the album, and has renamed it “Shut it Down 2020.” He and his wife, Daryl Hannah, made a video to go along with the song “as a document of Earth’s reaction to 2020’s pandemic,” Young says on his Archives.

Neil sends this message: “These are uncertain times. I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, the young and old who we love so much.

Sending the best wishes to all the health care and government workers all over the world, to all the scientists who will learn and share with us the best ways to ensure survival in our world challenged. Let’s all work together and stay positive that we will find a way. With love to all, in all walks of life, all political persuasions, all colors. We will succeed working together for the good of our world as we are here together, hanging in the balance of nature.”

Neil’s second Fireside Sessions show, taped at his Telluride, Colorado home, was released on March 26. And you can catch him on Saturday, April 11th on Willie Nelson’s At Home with Farm Aid.

