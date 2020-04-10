The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

This Week’s UK Virtual Gig Guide From New Outlaw

Album release management, PR, and graphics & merchandise developer New Outlaw is offering a weekly Virtual Gig Guide for performances in the UK. They encourage all artists to let them know of online events so that they may be included in this weekly guide.

This week’s offerings include:

Saturday, 11 April – Sugarman Sam 20:30 (UK Time) via both the Sugarman Sam Facebook page and the Basingstoke Blues Club Facebook group.

Sugarman Sam Photo: Ken Jackson

Sunday, 12 April – Isolation Music Festival 3 13:00-18:00 (UK Time)

 

Sunday, 12 April – Redfish Lockdown–  20:00 (UK Time) (with more planned for 19 April and 26 April)

Sunday, 12 April – Dan Burnett– 18:30 (UK Time) (with more planned for all Sundays for the foreseeable future)

New Outlaw

*Feature image Tony Cole Photography

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/this-weeks-uk-virtual-gig-guide-from-new-outlaw/

