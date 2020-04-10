This Week’s UK Virtual Gig Guide From New Outlaw

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

Album release management, PR, and graphics & merchandise developer New Outlaw is offering a weekly Virtual Gig Guide for performances in the UK. They encourage all artists to let them know of online events so that they may be included in this weekly guide.

This week’s offerings include:

Saturday, 11 April – Sugarman Sam 20:30 (UK Time) via both the Sugarman Sam Facebook page and the Basingstoke Blues Club Facebook group.

Sugarman Sam Photo: Ken Jackson

Sunday, 12 April – Isolation Music Festival 3 13:00-18:00 (UK Time)

Sunday, 12 April – Redfish Lockdown– 20:00 (UK Time) (with more planned for 19 April and 26 April)

Sunday, 12 April – Dan Burnett– 18:30 (UK Time) (with more planned for all Sundays for the foreseeable future)

*Feature image Tony Cole Photography

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/this-weeks-uk-virtual-gig-guide-from-new-outlaw/