Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 16:00 Hits: 1

This week, our favorite entries bring you raucous guitars, resilience, contemplation and lots of houseplants. There's still time to enter; send us your video by April 27.

(Image credit: YouTube/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2020/04/09/830073438/the-best-2020-tiny-desk-contest-entries-we-saw-this-week-volume-5?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music