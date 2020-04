Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 14:39 Hits: 1

Watch James Riley's new video for his single "Lay Me down" which was filmed in long-abandoned Victorian swimming baths in Birmingham and an immersion tank in which he spent six hours!

The post Video Premiere: James Riley – Lay Me Down appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/video-premiere-james-riley-lay-me-down/