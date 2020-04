Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 16:02 Hits: 4

Telethon, which takes place Saturday, also features appearances from members of Anthrax, the Zac Brown Band and Testament, among others

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/alice-cooper-dmc-megadeth-grammys-music-education-980951/