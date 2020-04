Articles

As part of NPR's series "One-Hit Wonders/Second-Best Songs," music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas recommends "Ring of Fire" by Wall of Voodoo. The band is mostly known for its 1983 hit "Mexican Radio."

(Image credit: YouTube/Screenshot by NPR)

