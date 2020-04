Articles

We all know what the perfect country & western song is, because David Allan Coe told us. He also told us why it was the perfect country & western song, and who wrote it. That would be the great Steve Goodman, and the song of course is "You Never Even Called Me By My Name." But John Prine was a silent partner.

