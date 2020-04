Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:32 Hits: 2

This week, Ravi Shankar would have celebrated his hundredth birthday and to mark the occasion, his daughter, Anoushka Shankar has made two new music videos. Plus newly authorised biography 'Indian Sun' and a new album of some of his unreleased material.

The post Ravi Shankar Centenary Celebrations appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/ravi-shankar-centenary-celebrations/