Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 02:27 Hits: 2

We were lucky that we had John Prine as long as we did---on loan from the cosmos. But life on this cold ball of rock was always too ordered and normal for John. So now he's moved on to where light and love comprise the ground and sky, to spin his little stories that might seem silly or even inane if written on paper, but rang profound in our hearts and souls.

