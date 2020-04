Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

The Italian star will sing songs like "Ave Maria" live from the empty halls of one the world's most famous churches.

(Image credit: Gerard Julien/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/07/829098870/andrea-bocelli-to-perform-in-an-empty-duomo-cathedral-on-easter-sunday?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music