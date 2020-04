Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 21:44 Hits: 2

The multi-faceted and musically voracious producer died one day after his 64th birthday, which was Monday, at home in New York City. He had symptoms consistent with those caused by COVID-19.

(Image credit: Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/07/829202922/hal-willner-snl-staple-and-acclaimed-music-producer-has-died?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music