Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Josh Kantor streams the music show on Facebook Live each day from his house in Cambridge, Mass. He says he'll keep going "until people get sick of it or until baseball starts up."

(Image credit: Mary Eaton)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/07/829145228/fenway-parks-organist-gives-fans-that-ballpark-sound-at-home-and-he-takes-reques?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music