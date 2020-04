Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 16:03 Hits: 3

Photo by Ana Gilbert Photographer Ana Gibert called me from California last night, in tears. “He’s been through so much,” she said. As John Prine himself, said, “this living is […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/04/music-news/goodbye-john-prine