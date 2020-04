Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 14:08 Hits: 3

London's Green Note announce "Virtually Green Note": a series of specially-curated, unique online shows that will run every Wednesday and Friday evening at 8pm, starting this Friday 10th April with Birds of Chicago + Danny Schmidt + Sarah MacDougall.

The post Virtually Green Note: Every Wednesday & Friday evening at 8pm appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

