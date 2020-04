Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:48 Hits: 3

From early childhood, German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann was obsessed with the Greek legend of Troy. He was also the one who most famously excavated the city that fascinates people still today.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/recalling-heinrich-schliemann-excavator-of-troy/a-53063144?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf