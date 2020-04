Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 01:23 Hits: 3

When blues artists get the blues, they buckle down and play. That’s what’s going on in Upstate New York’s Plattsburgh, where artists are putting on a virtual “concert” for the […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/04/music-news/artists-line-up-for-strand-theatre-benefit