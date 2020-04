Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:43 Hits: 3

And we're not talking close approximations here that come up commonly in music. Whether it's the latest symptom of the sameness permeating much of mainstream country at the moment, or a straight up ripoff is a matter for audio experts and the courts. But the similarities are patently obvious.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/these-kane-brown-florida-georgia-line-songs-have-the-same-chorus/