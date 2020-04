Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:27 Hits: 2

Mezzacappa's new sextet was inspired by stories from the late Italian writer. Cosmicomics is alive with slippery music, light-touch humor and sounds that curve through time and space.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/07/828824103/lisa-mezzacappas-cosmicomics-riffs-on-italo-calvino-s-scientific-surrealism?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music