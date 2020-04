Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 13:14 Hits: 1

The Wilderness Yet is folksinger Rosie Hodgson, traditional fiddler Rowan Piggott, and guitarist-flautist Philippe Barnes. Watch the accompanying video for the title track of their debut album.

The post Video Premiere: The Wilderness Yet – The Wilderness Yet appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/video-premiere-the-wilderness-yet/