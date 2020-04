Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 21:16 Hits: 7

Logan Ledger's self-titled debut was produced by T Bone Burnett, a producer with a reputation for appreciating sounds of different eras. He was impressed. So were we.

(Image credit: Chris Turpin/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/04/06/828031166/logan-ledger-weaves-new-ideas-with-his-love-for-classic-country?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music