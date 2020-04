Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 01:34 Hits: 6

August Knight gets bare and desolate on this stripped back take on his song ‘Arizona Rain’. Though minimal in its musical dressage, it still sounds lush within its high and lonesome pedal-steel draped sound. Over all of that, Knight hits the sweet spot between heartache and simple lyrical impact. “Arizona rain bring me an angel, …

